EU Midday Market Briefing

Published 13:40 on November 3, 2020  /  Last updated at 13:58 on November 3, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs rose on Tuesday as wider markets continued to rebound from last week's COVID-related declines, breaking above a key technical level following another strong auction further as traders kept a cautious eye on today's US election.

