EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 13:40 on November 3, 2020 / Last updated at 13:58 on November 3, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs rose on Tuesday as wider markets continued to rebound from last week's COVID-related declines, breaking above a key technical level following another strong auction further as traders kept a cautious eye on today's US election.
