EU Market: EUAs lift away from 4-mth low after stronger auction, wider market gains
Published 20:14 on October 29, 2020 / Last updated at 00:55 on October 30, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs briefly topped €24 on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's four-month low on a stronger auction and wider market gains, rebuffing widespread concerns over the impact of renewed coronavirus restrictions.
