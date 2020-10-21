EU Midday Market Update
Published 12:50 on October 21, 2020 / Last updated at 15:48 on October 21, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs tumbled more than a euro on Wednesday as a weak clearance in Poland’s bumper auction followed by technical selling pushed carbon below another key support to continue this week's sell-off.
EUAs tumbled more than a euro on Wednesday as a weak clearance in Poland’s bumper auction followed by technical selling pushed carbon below another key support to continue this week’s sell-off.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.