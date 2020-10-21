EMEA > EU Midday Market Update

EU Midday Market Update

Published 12:50 on October 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:48 on October 21, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs tumbled more than a euro on Wednesday as a weak clearance in Poland’s bumper auction followed by technical selling pushed carbon below another key support to continue this week's sell-off.

