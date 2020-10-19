EU Market: EUAs touch new 4-mth low below €25 as supply, COVID pressures persist
Published 19:28 on October 19, 2020 / Last updated at 19:28 on October 19, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs inched down to a new four-month low on Monday, as technical selling backed by supply- and pandemic-linked pressures held benchmark prices under €25 for a third straight session.
EUAs inched down to a new four-month low on Monday, as technical selling backed by supply- and pandemic-linked pressures held benchmark prices under €25 for a third straight session.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.