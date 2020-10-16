EMEA > EU Market: EUAs give back auction-fuelled gains to post 3.2% weekly fall

EU Market: EUAs give back auction-fuelled gains to post 3.2% weekly fall

Published 19:26 on October 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:16 on October 17, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices jumped on Friday, fuelled by a very bullish auction result, but gave back all those gains to close at their lowest in four months and notch a 3.2% fall for the week.

EU carbon prices jumped on Friday, fuelled by a very bullish auction result, but gave back all those gains to close at their lowest in four months and notch a 3.2% fall for the week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software