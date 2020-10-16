EU Market: EUAs give back auction-fuelled gains to post 3.2% weekly fall
Published 19:26 on October 16, 2020
EU carbon prices jumped on Friday, fuelled by a very bullish auction result, but gave back all those gains to close at their lowest in four months and notch a 3.2% fall for the week.
