California aims to set post-2030 LCFS targets by 2024 or 2025

Published 17:19 on October 14, 2020

California will finalise post-2030 carbon reduction targets for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) by the middle of this decade following the completion of the state’s next Scoping Plan update, an official from regulator ARB said Wednesday.