California aims to set post-2030 LCFS targets by 2024 or 2025
Published 17:19 on October 14, 2020 / Last updated at 17:19 on October 14, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California will finalise post-2030 carbon reduction targets for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) by the middle of this decade following the completion of the state’s next Scoping Plan update, an official from regulator ARB said Wednesday.
California will finalise post-2030 carbon reduction targets for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) by the middle of this decade following the completion of the state’s next Scoping Plan update, an official from regulator ARB said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.