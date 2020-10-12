EMEA > EU should stick to domestic-only climate target through 2030, says Commission official

EU should stick to domestic-only climate target through 2030, says Commission official

Published 22:04 on October 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:36 on October 12, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU should stick to a "domestic-only" emissions target until at least 2030, a European Commission official said on Monday, rejecting a return to the bloc using international credits during Phase 4 of the ETS.

The EU should stick to a “domestic-only” emissions target until at least 2030, a European Commission official said on Monday, rejecting a return to the bloc using international credits during Phase 4 of the ETS.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software