EU should stick to domestic-only climate target through 2030, says Commission official
Published 22:04 on October 12, 2020 / Last updated at 22:36 on October 12, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU should stick to a "domestic-only" emissions target until at least 2030, a European Commission official said on Monday, rejecting a return to the bloc using international credits during Phase 4 of the ETS.
The EU should stick to a “domestic-only” emissions target until at least 2030, a European Commission official said on Monday, rejecting a return to the bloc using international credits during Phase 4 of the ETS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.