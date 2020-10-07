EMEA > EU Market: EUAs hit 2-week high on Parliament vote, but give back gains

EU Market: EUAs hit 2-week high on Parliament vote, but give back gains

Published 20:36 on October 7, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:03 on October 7, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs surged more than 4% to a two-week high early Wednesday on news the European Parliament backed a stronger-than-expected 2030 climate target, but they gave back all those gains over the course of the day on profit-taking, a weak auction result, and Brexit uncertainty, traders said.

EUAs surged more than 4% to a two-week high early Wednesday on news the European Parliament backed a stronger-than-expected 2030 climate target, but they gave back all those gains over the course of the day on profit-taking, a weak auction result, and Brexit uncertainty, traders said.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software