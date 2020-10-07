EU Market: EUAs hit 2-week high on Parliament vote, but give back gains
Published 20:36 on October 7, 2020 / Last updated at 22:03 on October 7, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs surged more than 4% to a two-week high early Wednesday on news the European Parliament backed a stronger-than-expected 2030 climate target, but they gave back all those gains over the course of the day on profit-taking, a weak auction result, and Brexit uncertainty, traders said.
EUAs surged more than 4% to a two-week high early Wednesday on news the European Parliament backed a stronger-than-expected 2030 climate target, but they gave back all those gains over the course of the day on profit-taking, a weak auction result, and Brexit uncertainty, traders said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.