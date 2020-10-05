EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 13:34 on October 5, 2020 / Last updated at 14:14 on October 5, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs slumped on Monday to give back some of Friday's gains on a weak auction result and after weekend Brexit talks yielded little, defying strength in wider markets due in part to positive updates on US President Trump's progress in battling the coronavirus.
