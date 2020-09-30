Brussels seeks to tighten F-gas emissions regulations
Published 17:49 on September 30, 2020 / Last updated at 17:50 on September 30, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Commission favours putting tougher curbs on potent F-gas emissions used in air-conditioning units and electrical equipment, it said on Wednesday, judging that cleaner solutions are likely too costly to be otherwise taken up voluntarily.
