EU Market: Carbon consolidates near €27 as strong auction met with technical selling
Published 21:04 on September 30, 2020 / Last updated at 23:32 on September 30, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices consolidated near €27 on Wednesday as buying backed by a strong UK auction result was met by technical selling, after a record number of compliance players reported EUA holdings last week.
