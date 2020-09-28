South Korea sees slight drop in GHG emissions
Published 09:39 on September 28, 2020 / Last updated at 09:39 on September 28, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 3.4% year-on-year in 2019, provisional government data showed Monday, with reductions in the power generation and heat sectors accounting for most of the drop.
