Asia Pacific > South Korea sees slight drop in GHG emissions

South Korea sees slight drop in GHG emissions

Published 09:39 on September 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:39 on September 28, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 3.4% year-on-year in 2019, provisional government data showed Monday, with reductions in the power generation and heat sectors accounting for most of the drop.

South Korea’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 3.4% year-on-year in 2019, provisional government data showed Monday, with reductions in the power generation and heat sectors accounting for most of the drop.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software