Canada accepts weaker Ontario and New Brunswick large emitter programmes to replace federal OBPS
Published 17:42 on September 21, 2020 / Last updated at 23:26 on September 21, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes / No Comments
The Canadian government approved Ontario and New Brunswick’s output-based pricing systems (OBPS) under the federal carbon pricing framework on Monday, despite Ottawa’s own admission that both programmes in the conservative-led jurisdictions will achieve fewer GHG reductions than the national ‘backstop’ mechanism.
