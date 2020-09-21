Americas > Canada accepts weaker Ontario and New Brunswick large emitter programmes to replace federal OBPS

Canada accepts weaker Ontario and New Brunswick large emitter programmes to replace federal OBPS

Published 17:42 on September 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:26 on September 21, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes  /  No Comments

The Canadian government approved Ontario and New Brunswick’s output-based pricing systems (OBPS) under the federal carbon pricing framework on Monday, despite Ottawa’s own admission that both programmes in the conservative-led jurisdictions will achieve fewer GHG reductions than the national ‘backstop’ mechanism.

