EU Market: EUAs hold near €30 as market readies for EU climate announcements
Published 10:31 on September 15, 2020 / Last updated at 10:31 on September 15, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
European carbon prices consolidated near €30 on Tuesday, holding on to most of Monday’s stellar gains and coming within a hair of their 14-year high as buying continued ahead of this week’s release of the EU’s new climate strategy.
