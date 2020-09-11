EMEA > EU Market: EUAs extend week-high before slipping after MEPs set high ambition bar

EU Market: EUAs extend week-high before slipping after MEPs set high ambition bar

Published 22:46 on September 11, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:46 on September 11, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs rose to their highest all week on Friday, but then eased back to notch a 3.3% weekly rise as MEPs agreed to push for the higher climate ambition.

EUAs rose to their highest all week on Friday, but then eased back to notch a 3.3% weekly rise as MEPs agreed to push for the higher climate ambition.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software