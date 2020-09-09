EU Market: EUAs rebound from two-week low ahead of key vote on bloc’s CO2 goals
Published 22:46 on September 9, 2020 / Last updated at 00:30 on September 10, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs rebounded from a fresh two-week low on Wednesday as the biggest auction so far this year cleared at a strong premium, as traders readied for a key vote in the European Parliament.
EUAs rebounded from a fresh two-week low on Wednesday as the biggest auction so far this year cleared at a strong premium, as traders readied for a key vote in the European Parliament.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.