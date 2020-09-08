EU Market: EUAs slide with energy, equities as auctions continue to weigh
Published 18:47 on September 8, 2020 / Last updated at 19:03 on September 8, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
European carbon prices slid along with the wider energy and equity markets on Tuesday, flirting with yesterday's two-week low as increased supply from the daily auctions weighs heavier.
