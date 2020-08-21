Americas > Illinois governor expresses support for power sector ETS, regional LCFS

Illinois governor expresses support for power sector ETS, regional LCFS

Published 19:46 on August 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:19 on August 21, 2020  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s (D) administration would support a market-based CO2 pricing mechanism for electricity generation along with a Midwestern Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) for the transportation sector, according to a strategy document published Friday.

