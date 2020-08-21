South Korea mulls excluding power sector from ETS amid interministerial spat

Published 08:33 on August 21, 2020

South Korea could pull the power generators out of its emissions trading scheme from 2021 over a disagreement between ministries on how to best regulate CO2 emissions from the sector, according to sources, a move that would gut the world’s second biggest carbon market.