Tianjin to hold extra CO2 auction for ETS participants
Published 03:22 on August 21, 2020 / Last updated at 03:22 on August 21, 2020 / China, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s Tianjin will auction off 1 million CO2 allowances on Aug. 28, with participation restricted to companies with compliance obligations under the city’s pilot emissions trading scheme and whose 2019 emissions were higher than their free allocation of allowances.
