EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 14:19 on August 20, 2020 / Last updated at 14:33 on August 20, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs dropped below €26 Thursday on a bearish auction result and wider macroeconomic worries, extending the previous day's decline as officials said the ongoing ETS registry outage would be short-lived.
