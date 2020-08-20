EMEA > EU Midday Market Briefing

EU Midday Market Briefing

Published 14:19 on August 20, 2020  /  Last updated at 14:33 on August 20, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs dropped below €26 Thursday on a bearish auction result and wider macroeconomic worries, extending the previous day's decline as officials said the ongoing ETS registry outage would be short-lived.

EUAs dropped below €26 Thursday on a bearish auction result and wider macroeconomic worries, extending the previous day’s decline as officials said the ongoing ETS registry outage would be short-lived.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software