EU Market: EUAs lose further ground below €26 as autumn auction hike stokes concern
Published 19:42 on August 13, 2020 / Last updated at 19:42 on August 13, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs lost 2% on Thursday amid technical weakness and fading oil and equities, as concerns mounted about carbon's lack of resilience ahead of full-sized sales resuming in earnest over the autumn.
