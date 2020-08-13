EMEA > EU Market: EUAs lose further ground below €26 as autumn auction hike stokes concern

EU Market: EUAs lose further ground below €26 as autumn auction hike stokes concern

Published 19:42 on August 13, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:42 on August 13, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs lost 2% on Thursday amid technical weakness and fading oil and equities, as concerns mounted about carbon's lack of resilience ahead of full-sized sales resuming in earnest over the autumn.

EUAs lost 2% on Thursday amid technical weakness and fading oil and equities, as concerns mounted about carbon’s lack of resilience ahead of full-sized sales resuming in earnest over the autumn.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software