CARBON PULSE CONVERSATIONS 014: MexiCO2

Published 18:54 on July 3, 2020 / Last updated at 18:54 on July 3, 2020

In the latest edition of our Carbon Pulse Conversations podcast, we chat with Eduardo Piquero, general director of Mexico City-based environmental consultancy MexiCO2, regarding carbon pricing developments at the national and subnational level in Mexico.