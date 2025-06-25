Americas > FEATURE: Major Canadian bill paves way for setting aside environmental protections

FEATURE: Major Canadian bill paves way for setting aside environmental protections

Published 16:23 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 16:29 on June 25, 2025 / / Americas, Biodiversity, Canada

Canada’s federal government is days away from rubberstamping new powers that will allow it to opt out of the country’s core environmental protection policies to approve unnamed “national interest projects”, experts say.
Canada’s federal government is days away from rubberstamping new powers that will allow it to opt out of the country’s core environmental protection policies to approve unnamed “national interest projects”, experts say.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.