EU regions adopt opinion in support of nature credits

Published 15:28 on June 24, 2025 / Last updated at 15:28 on June 24, 2025

The EU Committee of the Regions (CoR) on Tuesday approved an opinion in support of nature credits, urging the European Commission to involve local authorities in the development of a market framework for the conservation and restoration of biodiversity throughout the bloc.
