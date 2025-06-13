Africa > FEATURE: Trio to develop framework for scaling plastic credit market in East Africa

FEATURE: Trio to develop framework for scaling plastic credit market in East Africa

Published 13:24 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 13:24 on June 13, 2025 / / Africa, Biodiversity, EMEA

Two French organisations and a Nairobi-based company have teamed up to scale the plastic credit market in East Africa, aiming to build a framework to help companies meet emerging regulations and bridge the financial gap left by the rollback of foreign aid assistance.
Two French organisations and a Nairobi-based company have teamed up to scale the plastic credit market in East Africa, aiming to build a framework to help companies meet emerging regulations and bridge the financial gap left by the rollback of foreign aid assistance.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.