Americas > INTERVIEW: Blockchain firm aims to cut “needless” organic waste methane emissions, scale ‘recycling’ credits

INTERVIEW: Blockchain firm aims to cut “needless” organic waste methane emissions, scale ‘recycling’ credits

Published 16:39 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:39 on June 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, EMEA, South & Central, Voluntary

A Switzerland-headquartered blockchain platform aims to address organic waste methane emissions from landfills it says are rampant yet avoidable, pairing carbon with so-called recycling credits to help companies meet both their decarbonisation and extended producer responsibility (EPR) goals.
A Switzerland-headquartered blockchain platform aims to address organic waste methane emissions from landfills it says are rampant yet avoidable, pairing carbon with so-called recycling credits to help companies meet both their decarbonisation and extended producer responsibility (EPR) goals.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.