Brazilian healthcare institution buys $15k of voluntary biodiversity credits

Published 14:12 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:12 on June 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, South & Central

A Brazilian healthcare institution has purchased $15,000 worth of voluntary biodiversity credits, becoming the first in its field to finalise a transaction in the emerging market.
