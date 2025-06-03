Africa > Study reveals scale of extra MPAs needed to hit international targets for the ocean

Published 13:48 on June 3, 2025

Additional marine protected areas (MPAs) totalling over 18 million square kilometres, an expanse greater than the size of Russia, are needed to protect 30% of the global ocean by 2030, according to a study released this week.
