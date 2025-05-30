UN framework aims to unlock finance for sustainable ocean economy

Published 13:09 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 13:09 on May 30, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

The UN Global Compact (UNGC) has released a guide to mobilise and scale finance to support the transition towards a sustainable ocean economy, projected to reach $5.5 trillion by 2050.