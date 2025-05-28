IDB-backed initiative gears up for biodiversity market pilot in Dominican Republic

Published 14:24 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 14:24 on May 28, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Biodiversity, South & Central

A four-year initiative funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is gearing up to set up pilot projects aimed at laying the groundwork for establishing a voluntary market for biodiversity credits in the Dominican Republic.