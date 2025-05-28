Proposed UK biodiversity net gain reductions risk ‘wiping out sales’

Published 12:47 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 12:47 on May 28, 2025 / Thomas Cox / Biodiversity, EMEA

The UK government has announced a consultation on reducing its biodiversity net gain (BNG) requirements for smaller sites, in changes that market stakeholders have said could eliminate demand for off-site units.