Guyana to host global summit eyeing expansion of biodiversity markets

Published 13:49 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 13:49 on May 26, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Biodiversity, South & Central

A Guyana-led coalition of countries will gather in July in a bid to advance efforts to tackle the ongoing biodiversity crisis, with the development of a global market for biodiversity credits among its priorities.