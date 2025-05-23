Americas > Brazil’s Senate approves bill easing environmental licensing  

Brazil’s Senate approves bill easing environmental licensing  

Published 01:19 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:19 on May 23, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, South & Central

The Brazilian Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that facilitates the process of getting an environmental licence in the country, potentially paving the way for a rollback of more than 40 years of national environmental law.
