Biodiversity metrics lack applicability in investment portfolios -report

Published 16:05 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 16:05 on May 22, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Efforts to integrate biodiversity into financial decision-making are faltering due to unreliable data, inconsistent metrics, and a lack of ecological grounding, according to new research.