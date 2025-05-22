Americas > Biodiversity metrics lack applicability in investment portfolios -report

Biodiversity metrics lack applicability in investment portfolios -report

Published 16:05 on May 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:05 on May 22, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Efforts to integrate biodiversity into financial decision-making are faltering due to unreliable data, inconsistent metrics, and a lack of ecological grounding, according to new research.
Efforts to integrate biodiversity into financial decision-making are faltering due to unreliable data, inconsistent metrics, and a lack of ecological grounding, according to new research.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.