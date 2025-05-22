Belgium encourages biodiversity credit development under national plan

Published 10:58 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 10:58 on May 22, 2025 / Giada Ferraglioni / Biodiversity, EMEA

Belgium has released an updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), encouraging the development of biodiversity credit markets to meet targets, but cautioning against the misuse of offsetting.