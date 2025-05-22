Biodiversity > Belgium encourages biodiversity credit development under national plan

Belgium encourages biodiversity credit development under national plan

Published 10:58 on May 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:58 on May 22, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

Belgium has released an updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), encouraging the development of biodiversity credit markets to meet targets, but cautioning against the misuse of offsetting.
Belgium has released an updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), encouraging the development of biodiversity credit markets to meet targets, but cautioning against the misuse of offsetting.


