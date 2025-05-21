Bottom trawling widespread in UK marine protected areas, NGO finds

Published 14:52 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 14:53 on May 21, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA

Over 20,000 hours of suspected bottom trawling took place within the UK’s marine protected areas (MPAs) last year, despite government pledges to strengthen conservation efforts, according to a report released this week.