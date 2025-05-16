Biodiversity > UK industry experts launch consultation on nature-positive framework for built environment

UK industry experts launch consultation on nature-positive framework for built environment

Published 15:45 on May 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:45 on May 16, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

A UK group of experts has opened a consultation on its nature-positive framework aimed at defining what 'nature positive' means within the built environment industry.
A UK group of experts has opened a consultation on its nature-positive framework aimed at defining what 'nature positive' means within the built environment industry.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.