EU to launch roadmap for building nature markets by year-end

Published 14:19 on May 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:19 on May 16, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

The European Commission plans to finalise a roadmap for building and scaling up nature markets across the bloc by the end of this year, an EU official told a webinar on Thursday.
