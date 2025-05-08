Biodiversity > UK government says overhaul of nature laws based on limited data

UK government says overhaul of nature laws based on limited data

Published 14:25 on May 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:25 on May 8, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

A UK government impact assessment has said its previously announced plans to overhaul environmental rules and introduce a system centralised around a Nature Restoration Fund (NRF) lack data to underpin them.
