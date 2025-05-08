UK non-profit launches biodiversity plan in Formentera targeting 1 mln credits

Published 10:34 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 10:34 on May 8, 2025 / Giada Ferraglioni / Biodiversity, EMEA

A UK non-profit has launched a nature restoration strategy in Formentera, Spain, including plans to generate 1 million urban biodiversity credits over the next 20 years.