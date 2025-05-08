Biodiversity > GRI recommends EU alignment of omnibus changes

GRI recommends EU alignment of omnibus changes

Published 11:10 on May 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:10 on May 8, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) has recommended that proposed EU changes to reporting requirements on areas including biodiversity following the so-called omnibus should align with its framework in order to simplify corporate reporting.
The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) has recommended that proposed EU changes to reporting requirements on areas including biodiversity following the so-called omnibus should align with its framework in order to simplify corporate reporting.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.