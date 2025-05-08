GRI recommends EU alignment of omnibus changes

Published 11:10 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 11:10 on May 8, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) has recommended that proposed EU changes to reporting requirements on areas including biodiversity following the so-called omnibus should align with its framework in order to simplify corporate reporting.