BRIEFING: ADB, UK eye scaling biodiversity markets in Asia Pacific under new nature partnership

Published 13:51 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:51 on May 7, 2025  / and /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Other APAC

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the UK government have launched a partnership aimed at advancing nature conservation efforts in the Asia Pacific region, with the development of biodiversity credit markets among the key planned activities.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the UK government have launched a partnership aimed at advancing nature conservation efforts in the Asia Pacific region, with the development of biodiversity credit markets among the key planned activities.


