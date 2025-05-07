BRIEFING: ADB, UK eye scaling biodiversity markets in Asia Pacific under new nature partnership

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the UK government have launched a partnership aimed at advancing nature conservation efforts in the Asia Pacific region, with the development of biodiversity credit markets among the key planned activities.