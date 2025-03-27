Biodiversity > Asset manager unveils $235-mln nature and social strategy

Asset manager unveils $235-mln nature and social strategy

Published 12:31 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:31 on March 27, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

London-headquartered asset management firm Legal & General (L&G) has launched a private debt strategy designed to invest $235 million in projects that support nature and social outcomes.
