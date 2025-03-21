Americas > Brazilian bank issues R$1.4-bln bond linked to biodiversity, social initiatives

Brazilian bank issues R$1.4-bln bond linked to biodiversity, social initiatives

Published 16:11 on March 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:11 on March 21, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, South & Central

A large Brazilian bank announced on Thursday it has raised R$1.4 billion ($250 million) with a bond aimed at funding biodiversity conservation and social programmes across the country.
A large Brazilian bank announced on Thursday it has raised R$1.4 billion ($250 million) with a bond aimed at funding biodiversity conservation and social programmes across the country.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.