Americas > FEATURE: EU regulations driving US business action on nature

FEATURE: EU regulations driving US business action on nature

Published 14:11 on March 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:11 on March 20, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, EMEA, US

EU regulations are gradually encouraging US companies to act on nature despite impacts of the Trump administration, although progress lags behind Europe, according to experts.
EU regulations are gradually encouraging US companies to act on nature despite impacts of the Trump administration, although progress lags behind Europe, according to experts.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.