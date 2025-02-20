Americas > BioCarbon revamps biodiversity credit standard

BioCarbon revamps biodiversity credit standard

Published 11:22 on February 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:22 on February 20, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

BioCarbon has released a revamped version of its biodiversity credit standard, including making credits eligible for offsetting and strengthening safeguards to protect Indigenous Peoples' rights.
BioCarbon has released a revamped version of its biodiversity credit standard, including making credits eligible for offsetting and strengthening safeguards to protect Indigenous Peoples' rights.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.