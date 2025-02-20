Cali fund to launch at resuming COP16 talks in Rome

Published 11:03 on February 20, 2025 / Last updated at 11:03 on February 20, 2025 / Giada Ferraglioni / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

The long-awaited financial mechanism for sharing benefits from the use of digital sequence information (DSI) from genetic resources will be officially launched during the first day of the resuming UN COP16 biodiversity talks, due to be held in Italy next week.