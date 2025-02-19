Americas > UNEP FI signs partnerships to advance financial nature reporting

UNEP FI signs partnerships to advance financial nature reporting

Published 10:24 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:24 on February 19, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

The UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) has signed two global partnerships aimed at advancing nature-related disclosures among financial institutions, it announced on Tuesday.
The UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) has signed two global partnerships aimed at advancing nature-related disclosures among financial institutions, it announced on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.