Muhamad steps down as Colombian environment minister

Published 12:36 on February 10, 2025

Susana Muhamad has resigned as Colombian environment minister following a protest over a cabinet appointment, with one expert saying the move could be a "major distraction" at resuming COP16 negotiations even though she intends to remain as president of the UN summit. 
